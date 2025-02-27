Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Has $536,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 141.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the third quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $28,729,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.1% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $514.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $324.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $522.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.62.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

