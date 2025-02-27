Convergence Financial LLC Has $544,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Convergence Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPIE. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF stock opened at $46.11 on Thursday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.90.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

