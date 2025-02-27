Convergence Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN)

Convergence Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000. Convergence Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 129.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 104,267 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the third quarter valued at $354,000. United Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 22,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,440,000.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:WINN opened at $27.22 on Thursday. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $28.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.65. The company has a market capitalization of $719.42 million, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Company Profile

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

