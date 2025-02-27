Corrado Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 43,828 Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:KDEC)

Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:KDEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 43,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $23.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.20.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December (KDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the iShares Russell 2000 ETF, up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.