Corrado Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Corrado Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 4,959.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Point Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PSEP stock opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $774.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average of $38.90.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.