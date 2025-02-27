Corrado Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

Corrado Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 11.0% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Vantage Point Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 37.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period.

KAPR opened at $32.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

