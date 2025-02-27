Corrado Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,826 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,301,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,317,000 after buying an additional 20,565,226 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,872,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,679,000 after buying an additional 2,817,586 shares in the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,692,000 after buying an additional 2,803,683 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,972,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,806,000 after buying an additional 1,458,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,310.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,355,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,011,000 after buying an additional 1,315,706 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average of $26.31. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $26.96.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

