Corrado Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Corrado Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC owned 0.82% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seros Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at $509,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 25.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at $886,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 16.0% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NAPR opened at $51.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.65.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

