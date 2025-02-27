Corrado Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:IDEC)

Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:IDEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000. Corrado Advisors LLC owned 9.54% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDEC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.1 %

IDEC stock opened at $28.02 on Thursday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $28.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average is $27.39.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF December (IDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.