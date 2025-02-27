Corrado Advisors LLC Sells 5,188 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Corrado Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the period. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July comprises 1.4% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.40% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $890,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:EJUL opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.50. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $25.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average is $25.04.
The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.
