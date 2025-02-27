CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 120.49 ($1.53) and traded as low as GBX 85.75 ($1.09). CPPGroup shares last traded at GBX 85.75 ($1.09), with a volume of 111 shares.

CPPGroup Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 99.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 120.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.02.

About CPPGroup

CPP Group is a technology-driven assistance company that creates embedded and ancillary real-time assistance products and resolution services that reduce disruption to everyday life for millions of people across the world, at the time and place they are needed. CPP Group is listed on AIM, operated by the London Stock Exchange.

Recommended Stories

