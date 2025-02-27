Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Issues Earnings Results

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Crawford United had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 8.79%.

Crawford United Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS CRAWA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.55. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $157.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.22. Crawford United has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $45.00.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Commercial Air Handling Equipment; and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

