Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42. The firm has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.89.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

