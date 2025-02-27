Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 807 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 22,317.0% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 322,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $90,751,000 after purchasing an additional 321,141 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 8.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,042,050,000 after buying an additional 314,380 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in FedEx by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 341,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $96,043,000 after acquiring an additional 226,608 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2,163.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,441 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $52,667,000 after acquiring an additional 183,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $49,445,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $256.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $239.07 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.99 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 35.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut FedEx to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $337.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $311.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.87.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $276.06 per share, for a total transaction of $91,927.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,927.98. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $273.98 per share, for a total transaction of $273,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. This represents a 12.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

