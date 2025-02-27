CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives $107.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.75.
CRH has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRH
Institutional Trading of CRH
CRH Price Performance
CRH stock opened at $102.26 on Friday. CRH has a 1-year low of $71.18 and a 1-year high of $110.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.07. The company has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.
About CRH
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CRH
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.