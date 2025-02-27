Critical Contrast: Yext (NYSE:YEXT) vs. Benchmark Energy (OTCMKTS:BMRK)

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) and Benchmark Energy (OTCMKTS:BMRK – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Yext and Benchmark Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Yext alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yext -4.64% -11.10% -3.49% Benchmark Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.0% of Yext shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Yext shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yext $408.97 million 2.01 -$2.63 million ($0.15) -43.00 Benchmark Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Yext and Benchmark Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Benchmark Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yext.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Yext and Benchmark Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yext 0 2 2 0 2.50 Benchmark Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Yext presently has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 35.66%. Given Yext’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Yext is more favorable than Benchmark Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Yext has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benchmark Energy has a beta of 3.86, meaning that its stock price is 286% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yext beats Benchmark Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yext

(Get Free Report)

Yext, Inc. organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services. The company’s platform also enables its customers to centralize, control and manage data fields, including store information comprising name, address, phone number, and holiday hours; professional information, such as headshot, specialties, and education; job information consists of title and description; FAQs and other information. It serves various industries, such as healthcare, hospitality, food services, retail, and financial services. Yext, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Benchmark Energy

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Energy Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energy Partners LLC, buys industrial grade glycerin and sells it to boiler plants as an alternative bunker fuel in the United States and internationally. The company offers crude and refined glycerin, a co-product of biodiesel production used in various industrial and commercial applications, such as power, energy, and boiler operations, as well as in the de-icing process and manufacturing of animal feed. It has a strategic relationship with the University of North Dakota (UND) to utilize industrial grade glycerin as an additive to the UND coal-burning plant. The company is based in Coldspring, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.