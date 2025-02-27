Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and traded as high as $10.82. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 40,765 shares trading hands.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $64.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0456 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Builders FirstSource Is Laying the Foundation for a Rebound
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers a Buying Opportunity
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- These Consumer Staples Shine Amid Market Turmoil
Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.