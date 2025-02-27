Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and traded as high as $10.82. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 40,765 shares trading hands.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $64.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0456 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

