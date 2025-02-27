Crown Wealth Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Crown Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 92.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,444 shares during the quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $176.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.10. The company has a market capitalization of $275.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $154.12 and a 12-month high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

