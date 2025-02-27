Crown Wealth Group LLC Invests $215,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 146,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,976,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,825 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.1% during the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,649,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COF opened at $196.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.06. The stock has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Argus upgraded Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.27.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

