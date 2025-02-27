Crown Wealth Group LLC Sells 54,490 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Crown Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,490 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 1.3% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Crown Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,238 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 162.6% during the third quarter. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC now owns 136,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 84,285 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $877,000. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $42.14 on Thursday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $43.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average of $42.15.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

