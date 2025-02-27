Crystal Rock Capital Management Sells 9,475 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Crystal Rock Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,475 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,475 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises 1.5% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 115,849 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Ross Stores by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,976,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $299,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,774 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 71,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.
Ross Stores Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of ROST opened at $138.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.53 and a 52 week high of $163.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROST
Ross Stores Profile
Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ross Stores
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.