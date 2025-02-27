Crystal Rock Capital Management Sells 9,475 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Crystal Rock Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,475 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,475 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises 1.5% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 115,849 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Ross Stores by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,976,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $299,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,774 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 71,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ROST opened at $138.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.53 and a 52 week high of $163.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (down from $178.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.06.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

