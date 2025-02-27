CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.610-0.630 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.500-2.590 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,860,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,444. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $55.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.51%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

