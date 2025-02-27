CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.610-0.630 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.500-2.590 EPS.
CubeSmart Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,860,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,444. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $55.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.12.
CubeSmart Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.51%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CubeSmart Company Profile
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
Read More
