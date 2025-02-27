Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.18, Zacks reports. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.27%.

Cumulus Media Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:CMLS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.87. 3,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,995. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

