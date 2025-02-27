Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Purchases New Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,140.3% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total value of $1,419,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,857,130.74. The trade was a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,565 shares of company stock worth $51,038,529 over the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Hsbc Global Res lowered CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $394.56 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59. The firm has a market cap of $97.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 773.66, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $385.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.