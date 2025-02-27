Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Purchases Shares of 23,000 Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Intellicheck at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Intellicheck during the third quarter worth $43,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 191,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

IDN opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.67 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $4.46.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

