Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC) Insider Buys A$13,266.63 in Stock

Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC – Get Free Report) insider David Heaney purchased 8,874 shares of Cyclopharm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.50 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of A$13,266.63 ($8,396.60).
Cyclopharm Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $219.50 million, a PE ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72.
Cyclopharm Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cyclopharm
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Will Alibaba’s $53B AI Bet Be the Key to Tech Supremacy?
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclopharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclopharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.