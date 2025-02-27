Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC) Insider Buys A$13,266.63 in Stock

Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC – Get Free Report) insider David Heaney purchased 8,874 shares of Cyclopharm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.50 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of A$13,266.63 ($8,396.60).

Cyclopharm Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $219.50 million, a PE ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72.

Cyclopharm Company Profile

Cyclopharm Limited manufacture and sells medical equipment and radiopharmaceuticals in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Technegas and Molecular Imaging segments. The Technegas segment offers diagnostic equipment and consumables used by physicians in the detection of pulmonary embolism.

