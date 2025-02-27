D Jonathan Merriman Purchases 5,500 Shares of PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC) Stock

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) Director D Jonathan Merriman acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $11,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,615.90. This represents a 3.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

D Jonathan Merriman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, D Jonathan Merriman acquired 4,700 shares of PodcastOne stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $9,400.00.

PodcastOne Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of PodcastOne stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of -0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85. PodcastOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PodcastOne ( NASDAQ:PODC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. PodcastOne had a negative return on equity of 36.83% and a negative net margin of 11.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that PodcastOne, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in PodcastOne by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,688 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PodcastOne in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PodcastOne in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PodcastOne in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fleming James B JR purchased a new position in PodcastOne in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

PodcastOne Company Profile

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

