D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Shares Down 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $6.07. 19,543,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 83,081,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QBTS shares. B. Riley raised their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Friday, November 15th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.71.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Price Performance

Insider Activity at D-Wave Quantum

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48.

In other D-Wave Quantum news, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 8,437,593 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $35,522,266.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,000. The trade was a 89.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 8,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $44,120.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,343,436.16. This trade represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,152,665 shares of company stock worth $92,096,075. 7.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of D-Wave Quantum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,118,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after buying an additional 3,624,407 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,485,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 839,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in D-Wave Quantum by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,974,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,992,000 after purchasing an additional 418,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 4,912.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,548,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,404,000 after buying an additional 2,497,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UNICOM Systems Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at $20,258,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About D-Wave Quantum

(Get Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.