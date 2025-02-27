Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Short Interest Update

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 395.7% from the January 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Daimler Truck Stock Performance

Shares of DTRUY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.96. The stock had a trading volume of 15,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,531. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.59. Daimler Truck has a 1-year low of $16.31 and a 1-year high of $25.98.

About Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

