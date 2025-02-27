Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%.

Data I/O Stock Performance

Data I/O stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.77. 35,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,833. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 million, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 0.91. Data I/O has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99.

Get Data I/O alerts:

About Data I/O

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data for the ICs.

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.