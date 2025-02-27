Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%.
Data I/O Stock Performance
Data I/O stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.77. 35,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,833. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 million, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 0.91. Data I/O has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99.
About Data I/O
