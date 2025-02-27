Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Short Interest Up 566.7% in February

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATDS traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 1,637,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,661. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $5.25.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Cyren Threat Intelligence Service that provides security, response, software, and services; Cyren Inbox Security for Microsoft 365, which prevents user access to malicious links and attachments; Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology; Data Archive Manager for enterprise data retention management and archiving; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for managing, protecting, and distributing digital content.

