Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW) Short Interest Update

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Dave Price Performance
Shares of DAVEW stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 51,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,236. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. Dave has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.35.
Dave Company Profile
