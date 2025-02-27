Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW) Short Interest Update

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dave Price Performance

Shares of DAVEW stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 51,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,236. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. Dave has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.35.

Get Dave alerts:

Dave Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Dave Inc provides a suite of financial products and services through its financial services platform. The company offers Budget, personal financial management tool that helps members with budgeting, and managing income and expenses; ExtraCash, a short-term liquidity alternative, which allows members to advance funds to their account through automated clearing house network and avoid a fee; Side Hustle, a job application portal to find supplemental or temporary work; and Surveys, which allows member to take paid surveys within the Dave mobile application.

Receive News & Ratings for Dave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.