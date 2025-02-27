Delek US (NYSE:DK) Issues Earnings Results

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.46) EPS.
Delek US Stock Down 7.7 %
DK stock opened at $15.14 on Thursday. Delek US has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $33.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Delek US Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently -11.54%.
About Delek US
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
