Denali Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,881 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Green Brick Partners worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRBK. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 43.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $57.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.67 and a 12-month high of $84.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.