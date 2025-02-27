Denali Advisors LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 188.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 66,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 381,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,643,000 after buying an additional 23,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 207.3% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 46,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,540,000 after buying an additional 31,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $159.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.78. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.54 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 98.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.95.

In related news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

