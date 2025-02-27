Denali Advisors LLC Has $695,000 Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.27.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $196.54 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $210.67. The stock has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

