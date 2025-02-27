Denali Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 47.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 71,806 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 14.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 287,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 36,585 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 91,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,544,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

NYSE BCSF opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.10. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

