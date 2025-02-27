Denali Advisors LLC Sells 27,022 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,022 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Barings BDC worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Barings BDC by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Barings BDC by 393.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Activity at Barings BDC

In other Barings BDC news, Director Stephen R. Byers acquired 8,485 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $82,559.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,509.73. This represents a 20.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael James O’connor sold 29,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $285,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 14,048 shares of company stock worth $136,772. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

