Denali Advisors LLC Takes $1.36 Million Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Beazer Homes USA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,789,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 16.5% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, GHE LLC boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 69,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $23.09 on Thursday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 15.52. The stock has a market cap of $720.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

(Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Stories

