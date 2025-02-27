dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Given a C$15.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) has been given a C$15.00 price target by equities researchers at National Bankshares in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 82.48% from the stock’s previous close.

DNTL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins set a C$12.00 price target on shares of dentalcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$12.00 target price on dentalcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, dentalcorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.47.

Shares of DNTL stock traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$8.22. 184,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11, a P/E/G ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.26. dentalcorp has a one year low of C$5.92 and a one year high of C$10.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.44.

In related news, Director Robert Thomas Wolf acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,000.00. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd is engaged in acquiring dental practices and providing health care services in Canada. It recognizes revenue for the provision of dental services that are rendered to patients by Partner dentists and dental practitioners contracted by the Professional Corporations and health care services rendered by employees or contractors of the company.

