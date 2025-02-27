Desjardins Comments on Snowline Gold FY2024 Earnings

Snowline Gold Corp. (CVE:SGD – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Snowline Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Desjardins analyst A. Carson expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the year. Desjardins has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Snowline Gold’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Snowline Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Snowline Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of SGD opened at C$6.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.44. Snowline Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.88 and a 1 year high of C$6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -61.94 and a beta of 0.81.

In other Snowline Gold news, Director Calum Macleod Morrison purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.05 per share, with a total value of C$126,200.00. 27.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowline Gold Corp. explores and develops gold properties in Canada. The company also explores for silver, zinc, nickel, vanadium, copper and molybdenum. Its flagship project is the Rogue gold project, which consists of 4,580 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 94,397 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Yukon Territory.

