Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Short Interest Update

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Diamondhead Casino Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DHCC traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,110. Diamondhead Casino has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.
Diamondhead Casino Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Diamondhead Casino
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Diamondhead Casino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondhead Casino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.