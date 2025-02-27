Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Short Interest Update

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Diamondhead Casino Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DHCC traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,110. Diamondhead Casino has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.

Diamondhead Casino Company Profile

Diamondhead Casino Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to construct a casino resort and other amenities in Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Europa Cruises Corporation and changed its name to Diamondhead Casino Corporation in November 2002. Diamondhead Casino Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.

