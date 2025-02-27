DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.940-1.060 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of DRH stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,507,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,748. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.57.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 6.30%. On average, research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from DiamondRock Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.75 to $10.25 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

