Diane B. Medley Purchases 1,000 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Stock

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Diane B. Medley purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,557.70. This trade represents a 22.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

German American Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GABC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.72. The company had a trading volume of 65,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,204. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.78.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On German American Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 42.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 62,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp during the third quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 23.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 25,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GABC. Hovde Group upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on German American Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $46.40.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

