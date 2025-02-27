Digital Media Stocks To Watch Today – February 27th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, Xunlei, Digital Realty Trust, Nexstar Media Group, Magnite, and Sunrun are the seven Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares in companies that produce, distribute, or facilitate digital content—ranging from streaming services and social media platforms to online gaming and digital advertising networks. Investors in these stocks are often betting on the continued growth and innovation of internet-based media technologies and the evolving ways consumers access and interact with content. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.31. 13,702,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,491,479. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.13. The stock has a market cap of $328.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $145.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $441.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,413. The company has a market cap of $192.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $403.75 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Xunlei (XNET)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

Xunlei stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.71. 45,157,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.25 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. Xunlei has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XNET

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

DLR stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.74. 689,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,507. The company has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.63. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $135.54 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.10 and its 200 day moving average is $169.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Shares of NXST traded up $17.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.37. 477,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $146.04 and a 1-year high of $191.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.97 and a 200-day moving average of $163.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXST

Magnite (MGNI)

Magnite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

MGNI stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,956,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,287. Magnite has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGNI

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

RUN traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,029,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,669,653. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RUN

Further Reading