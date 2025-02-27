Donald F. Coleman Sells 7,753 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 7,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $500,378.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 421,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,218,647.82. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Intapp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $66.10 on Thursday. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $77.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -227.92 and a beta of 0.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Intapp during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Palisades Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 166,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,123 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 177,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 21,972 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 338,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,726,000 after acquiring an additional 155,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Intapp by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTA. Barclays increased their price target on Intapp from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

