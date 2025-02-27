dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.58 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. dotdigital Group had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 11.80%.

dotdigital Group Price Performance

DOTD opened at GBX 82.90 ($1.05) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £253.36 million, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 85.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 88.93. dotdigital Group has a 1 year low of GBX 76 ($0.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 103 ($1.31).

dotdigital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. dotdigital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.90) price objective on shares of dotdigital Group in a research note on Tuesday.

About dotdigital Group

Dotdigital Group plc (AIM: DOTD) is a leading provider of cross-channel marketing automation technology to marketing professionals. Dotdigital’s customer experience and data platform (CXDP) combines the power of automation and AI to help businesses deliver hyper-relevant customer experiences at scale.

Featured Stories

