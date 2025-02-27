DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Position Reduced by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,599 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 35.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 22.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DV. Barclays dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.99. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $42.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.30.

DoubleVerify declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $47,974.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,910.02. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

