Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $610-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $624.95 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLOW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday.

Douglas Dynamics stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.03. 69,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,232. Douglas Dynamics has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average is $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $624.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

