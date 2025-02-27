Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Trading 5.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 664,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 704,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Douglas Elliman Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $173.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Elliman

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOUG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 36,851.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

